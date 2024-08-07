U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ USEG opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.45. U.S. Energy has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.39 million during the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 62.97% and a negative net margin of 138.09%.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Energy

About U.S. Energy

An institutional investor recently raised its position in U.S. Energy stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Energy Corp. ( NASDAQ:USEG Free Report ) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,494 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,772 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of U.S. Energy worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.

