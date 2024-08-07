UBS Group Trims ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Target Price to $151.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on COP. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com cut ConocoPhillips from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $132.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $143.53.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP stock opened at $105.79 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $102.27 and a 52-week high of $135.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $123.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 69.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

