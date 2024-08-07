UBS Group (UBS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter.
UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.29. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 39.78%. The company had revenue of $12.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. On average, analysts expect UBS Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
UBS Group Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of UBS stock opened at $28.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.76. UBS Group has a twelve month low of $21.69 and a twelve month high of $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $90.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.16.
UBS Group Company Profile
UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.
