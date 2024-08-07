UBS Group (UBS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.29. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 39.78%. The company had revenue of $12.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. On average, analysts expect UBS Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UBS Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of UBS stock opened at $28.17 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $30.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.76. UBS Group has a twelve month low of $21.69 and a twelve month high of $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $90.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of UBS Group from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of UBS Group from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UBS Group presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

UBS Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

