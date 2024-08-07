UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lessened its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in UDR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in UDR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of UDR by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at UDR

In other UDR news, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $171,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,964.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $3,556,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,716 shares in the company, valued at $33,580,776.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $171,765.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,566 shares in the company, valued at $326,964.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

UDR Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of UDR stock opened at $41.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $42.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.26. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.83.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.53). UDR had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $415.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

UDR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on UDR from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of UDR from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.56.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

