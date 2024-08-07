UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) CFO Ronald J. Lataille Sells 11,466 Shares of Stock

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 11,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.65, for a total transaction of $3,458,718.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,915,114.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPT opened at $309.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.70 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.76. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.29 and a fifty-two week high of $335.61.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 3,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the second quarter worth $1,530,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in UFP Technologies by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Technologies during the second quarter valued at $195,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of UFP Technologies from $344.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

