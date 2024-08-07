Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Price Target Cut to $81.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from $83.00 to $81.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 62.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RARE. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.43.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $49.77 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.57. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $31.52 and a 12-month high of $54.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 0.56.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.12. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 392.36% and a negative net margin of 121.57%. The business had revenue of $147.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.25) earnings per share. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $71,390.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,892.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 9,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $441,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,609,145. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $71,390.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,892.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,127 shares of company stock valued at $536,593. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RARE. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3,182.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 120,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 13,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

(Get Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.