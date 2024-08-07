UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Monday, May 13th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on UMH

UMH Properties Trading Up 4.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling

UMH Properties stock opened at $18.97 on Monday. UMH Properties has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $19.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.35 and its 200-day moving average is $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 6.82. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.47, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.29.

In related news, Director Michael P. Landy acquired 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $72,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 341,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,280,748.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other UMH Properties news, Director Michael P. Landy purchased 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $72,615.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 341,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,280,748.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $375,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,149,565 shares in the company, valued at $17,254,970.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of UMH Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMH. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in UMH Properties by 382.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 843.9% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in UMH Properties by 1,440.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 7,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

About UMH Properties

(Get Free Report)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.