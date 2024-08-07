Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.28% from the company’s previous close. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

UAA has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Under Armour from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Oppenheimer downgraded Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America cut their price target on Under Armour from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.96.

Under Armour stock opened at $6.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.19. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $6.17 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Under Armour had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 16th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Under Armour by 16.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 22,930 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the second quarter valued at $125,000. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in Under Armour by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

