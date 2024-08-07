Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Shares Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Free Report) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,818 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Unifi were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Unifi by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 53,250 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 12,961 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 242,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Azarias Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 0.6% during the first quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,371,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,218,000 after acquiring an additional 8,501 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 2.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 814,782 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after acquiring an additional 20,985 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 8.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 32,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Unifi alerts:

Unifi Stock Performance

Shares of UFI opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. Unifi, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $7.76. The company has a market cap of $102.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day moving average of $5.92.

Unifi Profile

Unifi ( NYSE:UFI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.12). Unifi had a negative net margin of 10.19% and a negative return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $149.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.13 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Unifi, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells recycled and synthetic products in the United States, China, Brazil, and internationally. Its polyester products include partially oriented yarn, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns in virgin or recycled varieties; and nylon products comprise virgin or recycled textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.