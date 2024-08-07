Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.4773 per share on Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.
Unilever has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years. Unilever has a dividend payout ratio of 57.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Unilever to earn $3.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.91 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.6%.
UL opened at $61.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.55. Unilever has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $62.65.
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
