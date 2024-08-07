uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($3.14) Per Share

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of uniQure in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($3.14) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for uniQure’s current full-year earnings is ($4.40) per share.

QURE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded uniQure to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of uniQure from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of uniQure from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

uniQure Price Performance

QURE stock opened at $7.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $367.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.39. uniQure has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $11.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.55.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 137.05% and a negative net margin of 1,027.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On uniQure

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of uniQure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in uniQure by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 458.5% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 295,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 242,214 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at $2,711,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in uniQure by 173.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 706,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after buying an additional 448,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

Featured Stories

