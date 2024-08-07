Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Universal Insurance Price Performance

Universal Insurance stock opened at $18.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.00. Universal Insurance has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $22.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.98 million, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.88.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The company had revenue of $380.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Universal Insurance will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Insurance

In related news, Director Michael Pietrangelo sold 12,351 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $252,330.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,635,911.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Michael Pietrangelo sold 12,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $252,330.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,635,911.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,122,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,445,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 52,351 shares of company stock worth $1,018,531 over the last three months. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in Universal Insurance by 303.2% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 31,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 23,841 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Insurance in the second quarter valued at $789,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Universal Insurance by 45.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 85,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 26,863 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Universal Insurance by 33.3% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. 66.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

Featured Articles

