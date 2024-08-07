Universal Technical Institute’s (UTI) Buy Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on UTI. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial started coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

UTI stock opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $941.52 million, a PE ratio of 48.61, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.26. Universal Technical Institute has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $19.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.46.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $184.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.01 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 10.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 6,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $95,703.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,696.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the second quarter valued at $3,103,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the second quarter valued at about $189,000. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 646.3% in the second quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 369,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after acquiring an additional 319,820 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the second quarter valued at about $917,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 95,120.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 9,512 shares during the period. 75.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

