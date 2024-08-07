Ushio (OTCMKTS:UHOIF) Trading 3% Higher

Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.02 and last traded at $13.02. Approximately 700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 1,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.63.

Ushio Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.03.

About Ushio

Ushio, Inc engages in the business of light source devices. It operates through the following segments: Light Sources, Equipment and Others. The Light Sources segment manufactures and sells halogen and discharge lamps. The Equipment segment manufactures and sells imaging and optical equipment. The Others segment involves in the plastic forming applications, peripheral machinery, factory automation systems, and others.

