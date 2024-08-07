V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Expected to Earn Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of V.F. in a research note issued on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.55. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for V.F.’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for V.F.’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VFC. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on V.F. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on V.F. from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on V.F. from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

V.F. Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of VFC opened at $16.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.52. V.F. has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $21.17.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.34). V.F. had a positive return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On V.F.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,898,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 92,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of V.F. by 22.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 13,556 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 12,717.9% in the 2nd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 18,586 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 18,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 183.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 80,187 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 51,947 shares during the period. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other V.F. news, insider Bracken Darrell purchased 75,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $997,152.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 219,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,916,828.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $344,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 215,130 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,491.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bracken Darrell bought 75,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $997,152.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 219,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,916,828.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.40%.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Recommended Stories

