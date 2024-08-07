V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) to Post Q4 2025 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) – Wedbush upped their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of V.F. in a report released on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.10). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for V.F.’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on VFC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on V.F. from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on V.F. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on V.F. from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised V.F. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on V.F.

V.F. Stock Performance

NYSE:VFC opened at $16.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.46. V.F. has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $21.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.57, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently -14.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,491.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bracken Darrell purchased 75,200 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $997,152.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 219,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,916,828.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Carucci purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 215,130 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,491.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Plc boosted its stake in V.F. by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 14,729,396 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $206,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,849 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in V.F. by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,413,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,850,000 after buying an additional 2,016,470 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in V.F. by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,281,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $80,501,000 after buying an additional 473,952 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,059,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,265,581 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,393,000 after acquiring an additional 166,769 shares during the period. 86.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About V.F.

(Get Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.