V2X (NYSE:VVX) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.850-4.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.2 billion-$4.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.2 billion. V2X also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.85-4.20 EPS.

V2X Stock Performance

Shares of VVX stock opened at $45.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -351.92 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.57. V2X has a one year low of $37.04 and a one year high of $56.75.

Get V2X alerts:

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.17 million. V2X had a positive return on equity of 12.25% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that V2X will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VVX shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of V2X in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of V2X from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of V2X from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on V2X

V2X Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

