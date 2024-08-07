Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 62.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,640 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth $9,486,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 114.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 82,166.7% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Finally, LBP AM SA grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE MTN opened at $170.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.18. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $165.14 and a one year high of $254.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.14.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $9.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.94 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 9.59%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $2.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 120.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on Vail Resorts from $201.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $217.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $244.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Angela A. Korch bought 575 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $176.20 per share, with a total value of $101,315.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,330.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

