Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Benchmark in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 44.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VAL. Pickering Energy Partners downgraded shares of Valaris from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com raised Valaris to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Valaris from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.20.

Shares of VAL opened at $62.48 on Monday. Valaris has a 1-year low of $60.06 and a 1-year high of $84.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Valaris by 180.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Valaris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valaris by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valaris by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Valaris in the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

