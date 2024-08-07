VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Stock Price Up 0.6%

VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.09 and last traded at $37.87. 1,586 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 3,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.66.
The firm has a market cap of $34.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.16 and a 200 day moving average of $41.56.
Institutional Trading of VanEck Gaming ETF
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gaming ETF by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gaming ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $435,000.
VanEck Gaming ETF Company Profile
The VanEck Gaming ETF (BJK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Gaming index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that generate at least 50% of revenues from gaming and related activities. BJK was launched on Jan 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.
