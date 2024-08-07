Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Decreased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEAFree Report) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,684 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 41,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 18,912 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 33,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,641,000. Finally, Financial Guidance Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $211,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $47.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.17 and a 200-day moving average of $49.44. The firm has a market cap of $124.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $51.68.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

