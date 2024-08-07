Vaxart (VXRT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Vaxart to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 121.06% and a negative net margin of 920.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Vaxart to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Vaxart alerts:

Vaxart Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of VXRT opened at $0.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.65. Vaxart has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $1.54.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, a bivalent oral tablet vaccine in Phase 2 clinical trial for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, to treat H1 influenza infection; and human papillomavirus therapeutic vaccine, which is in preclinical stage, that targets HPV-16 and HPV-18 for cervical cancers and precancerous cervical lesions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.