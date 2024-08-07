Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.50% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte Stock Performance

PCVX opened at $73.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.80 and a 200 day moving average of $71.55. Vaxcyte has a fifty-two week low of $44.20 and a fifty-two week high of $87.71.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.28. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vaxcyte will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vaxcyte

In other Vaxcyte news, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $120,124.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,161 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,461.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vaxcyte news, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $120,124.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,161 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,461.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $1,041,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,176,917.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,766 shares of company stock worth $7,923,441 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vaxcyte

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 1,005.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 20,558 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 481,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,214,000 after acquiring an additional 52,005 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter worth about $3,035,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter worth about $881,000. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter worth about $32,970,000. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxcyte

(Get Free Report)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.