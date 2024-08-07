Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.21.

A number of analysts recently commented on VSTM shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Verastem from $21.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Verastem from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Verastem from $32.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Verastem from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

VSTM opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $59.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.20. Verastem has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $14.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.50.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts expect that Verastem will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verastem by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,160,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,699,000 after purchasing an additional 10,678 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Verastem in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Verastem by 4,172.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 28,119 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verastem in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verastem in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its product candidates are Avutometinib, an orally available small molecule RAF/MEK clamp that inhibits the ras sarcoma RAF/MEK, ERK mitogen activated pathway kinase pathway which is involved in cell proliferation, migration, transformation, and survival of tumor cells; and Defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of FAK and proline-rich tyrosine kinase for various solid tumors.

