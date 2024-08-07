Veritex Holdings, Inc. (VBTX) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 9th

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

Veritex has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years. Veritex has a dividend payout ratio of 34.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Veritex to earn $2.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.3%.

Get Veritex alerts:

Veritex Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VBTX stock opened at $21.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Veritex has a 1 year low of $15.93 and a 1 year high of $25.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $106.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.39 million. Veritex had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 7.97%. Veritex’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Veritex will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VBTX. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Veritex from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Veritex from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Veritex from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on VBTX

Veritex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.