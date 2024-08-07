Verus Financial Partners Inc. Reduces Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,081 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,641,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 54,407 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,233,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. jvl associates llc lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 3,051 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Waterway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,439,000. Finally, Cresta Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Microsoft by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Cresta Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,966 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $399.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $438.86 and a 200-day moving average of $422.00. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $309.45 and a 1 year high of $468.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 35.96%. The company had revenue of $64.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. New Street Research started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Microsoft from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $487.33.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,534,480.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at $44,674,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,566 shares of company stock valued at $10,877,535. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

