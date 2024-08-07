VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.44.

VICI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

NYSE:VICI opened at $31.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.24. VICI Properties has a 12 month low of $26.63 and a 12 month high of $32.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 65.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in VICI Properties by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,784,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,993,000 after buying an additional 19,788,229 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $460,431,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in VICI Properties by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 62,871,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,648,000 after purchasing an additional 9,317,582 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,674,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,577,974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 37.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,313,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,029,000 after buying an additional 3,109,028 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

