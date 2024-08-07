Vidya Raman-Tangella Sells 3,857 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 3,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $31,395.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,049.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Monday, August 5th, Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 1,537 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total transaction of $11,266.21.

On Monday, June 3rd, Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 1,122 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $12,521.52.

NYSE TDOC opened at $7.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.93. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $26.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1,777.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 112,038 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 106,069 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,907 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at $1,530,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,181 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 7,583 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,637 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 16,937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TDOC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $16.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

