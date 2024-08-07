Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.18.

VRDN has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Viridian Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of VRDN opened at $15.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $967.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 23.99, a quick ratio of 23.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.64. Viridian Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.93 and a 12-month high of $24.18.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 92.04% and a negative net margin of 75,737.85%. Viridian Therapeutics’s revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.61) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 344.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 167.8% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 749,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,754,000 after purchasing an additional 469,804 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 14.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 34.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 23,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 24.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

