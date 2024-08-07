Virios Therapeutics (VIRI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Virios Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter.

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect Virios Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Virios Therapeutics alerts:

Virios Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of VIRI stock opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.34. Virios Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $1.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Virios Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Virios Therapeutics

About Virios Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virios Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virios Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.