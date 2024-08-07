Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,341 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BBVA. BSW Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.2% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 23,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 20.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 16,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 51,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. 2.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Price Performance

Shares of BBVA stock opened at $9.58 on Wednesday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $12.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.52. The firm has a market cap of $55.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 27.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

