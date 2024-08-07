Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 49,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Quantum-Si by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Quantum-Si during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Quantum-Si during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Quantum-Si during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Quantum-Si during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Quantum-Si in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of Quantum-Si stock opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. Quantum-Si incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $2.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.54. The firm has a market cap of $123.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.89.

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. Quantum-Si had a negative return on equity of 31.50% and a negative net margin of 7,145.76%. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quantum-Si incorporated will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

About Quantum-Si

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, engages in the development of single-molecule detection platform to enable Next Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS). The company's platform is comprised of the Platinum NGPS instrument; the Platinum Analysis Software service; and reagent kits and semiconductor chips for use with its instruments.

