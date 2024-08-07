Virtu Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN – Free Report) by 329.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,770 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Kopin were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KOPN. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kopin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kopin in the first quarter worth $32,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kopin in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Kopin in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, O Connor Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Kopin during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KOPN. StockNews.com upgraded Kopin to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Kopin in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Kopin in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:KOPN opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. Kopin Co. has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $2.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.64.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 million. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 94.96% and a negative net margin of 125.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kopin Co. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held VR products.

