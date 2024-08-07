Virtu Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)

Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Free Report) by 57.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,130 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Honest were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honest in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,777,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honest by 973.4% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 430,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 390,022 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Honest in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honest in the first quarter worth $93,000. 45.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HNST stock opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.24. The stock has a market cap of $327.48 million, a P/E ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.86. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $4.89.

Honest ( NASDAQ:HNST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. Honest had a negative return on equity of 17.44% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $86.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.79 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Carla Vernon sold 43,317 shares of Honest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $119,988.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,881,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,980,563.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Carla Vernon sold 43,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $119,988.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,881,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,980,563.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Katherine Barton sold 67,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $188,166.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 933,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,423.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,160 shares of company stock worth $379,933 over the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HNST shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Honest in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Honest in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Honest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.79.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

