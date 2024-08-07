Virtu Financial LLC Buys 3,172 Shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in National CineMedia were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCMI. Zazove Associates LLC lifted its holdings in National CineMedia by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 130,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the fourth quarter worth $5,914,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in National CineMedia by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,740,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,336,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after buying an additional 187,613 shares during the period. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research raised shares of National CineMedia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.56.

National CineMedia Trading Up 19.1 %

NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $6.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $607.44 million, a P/E ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.03. National CineMedia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). National CineMedia had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 426.76%. The business had revenue of $54.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that National CineMedia, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National CineMedia Company Profile

(Free Report)

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.