Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 64,148 Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 64,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,903,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 20,189 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,251,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 44,414 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 751,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 66,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Purple Innovation from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.85.

Purple Innovation Price Performance

Shares of PRPL opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.03. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average is $1.39.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $120.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.41 million. Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 26.97% and a negative return on equity of 62.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Robert Demartini acquired 138,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $142,999.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 663,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,579.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures sleep and other products in the United States and internationally. The company offers mattresses, pillows, cushions, bases, sheets, platforms, adjustable bases, mattress protectors, foundations, blankets, duvets, duvet covers, seat cushions, and pet beds under the Purple brand.

