Virtu Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Free Report) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,229 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter worth approximately $514,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 9.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 17,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,351,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,313,000 after buying an additional 155,653 shares during the last quarter. 52.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on BYND shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Beyond Meat from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beyond Meat currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.56.

Beyond Meat Price Performance

BYND stock opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.13 and a 1-year high of $15.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.17. The company has a market capitalization of $343.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.26.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $75.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.24 million. The business’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

(Free Report)

Beyond Meat, Inc, a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.