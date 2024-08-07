Virtu Financial LLC Has $101,000 Position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report) by 63.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,834 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in BlackBerry during the fourth quarter worth about $48,775,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 140,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 34,818 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 179.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 73,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 47,097 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in BlackBerry by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 52,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $128,745.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,378. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BB shares. Raymond James cut their target price on BlackBerry from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. CIBC upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $3.25 to $2.70 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $3.25 to $2.70 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.20.

BlackBerry Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BB opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. BlackBerry Limited has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $5.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average of $2.72.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.05 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 25.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

