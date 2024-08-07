Virtu Financial LLC Has $115,000 Stock Holdings in Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG)

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,599 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Lightwave Logic were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lightwave Logic by 2.6% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 111,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Lightwave Logic by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Lightwave Logic by 4.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Lightwave Logic by 14.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Lightwave Logic by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lightwave Logic alerts:

Lightwave Logic Stock Performance

NASDAQ LWLG opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $338.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average of $3.85. Lightwave Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $7.05.

About Lightwave Logic

Lightwave Logic ( NASDAQ:LWLG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

(Free Report)

Lightwave Logic, Inc focuses on the development of photonic devices and electro-optical polymer materials systems for fiber-optic data communications, telecommunications, and optical computing markets in the United States. The company is involved in the designing and synthesizing of organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LWLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lightwave Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightwave Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.