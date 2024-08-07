Virtu Financial LLC Has $128,000 Stock Position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,831 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAND. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Sandstorm Gold by 5.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,542,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,874 shares during the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter valued at about $6,771,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,537,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,452,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,696,000 after purchasing an additional 434,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter valued at about $2,142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.13.

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 64.63 and a beta of 1.13. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $6.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $41.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.01%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

