Virtu Financial LLC Has $140,000 Stock Position in Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)

Virtu Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) by 64.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,117 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Hut 8 were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 280.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its position in Hut 8 by 24.9% during the first quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 12,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Hut 8 in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $605,000. 31.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hut 8

In other news, CFO Shenif Visram sold 20,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $270,797.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,171.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hut 8 Trading Up 6.2 %

NASDAQ HUT opened at $12.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.46. Hut 8 Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $51.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Hut 8 Corp. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HUT shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Hut 8 from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Hut 8 from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Hut 8 from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hut 8 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.08.

Hut 8 Profile

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

