Virtu Financial LLC Has $91,000 Stake in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its position in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Free Report) by 71.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 33,795 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in MBIA were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of MBIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MBIA by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MBIA by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of MBIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of MBIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Get MBIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 21,405 shares of MBIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $118,155.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,625 shares in the company, valued at $456,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on MBIA from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MBIA

MBIA Stock Performance

MBIA stock opened at $4.06 on Wednesday. MBIA Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $14.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.95.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $13.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts forecast that MBIA Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

MBIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets in the United States. It operates United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.