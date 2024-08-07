Virtu Financial LLC Invests $117,000 in Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd (NASDAQ:BUJA)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd (NASDAQ:BUJA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 during the 4th quarter valued at $774,000. Kim LLC increased its holdings in Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Kim LLC now owns 330,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its stake in Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 by 130.6% during the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 112,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 63,913 shares during the period. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 290,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 41,323 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BUJA stock opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.58. Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $12.18.

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd operates a blank check company that intends to effect into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

