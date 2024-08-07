Virtu Financial LLC Invests $143,000 in JVSPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JVSA)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in JVSPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JVSA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of JVSPAC Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,359,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JVSPAC Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,006,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JVSPAC Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,005,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JVSPAC Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $353,000.

Get JVSPAC Acquisition alerts:

JVSPAC Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

JVSA stock opened at $10.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.17. JVSPAC Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $10.24.

About JVSPAC Acquisition

JVSPAC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JVSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JVSPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JVSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JVSPAC Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JVSPAC Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.