Virtu Financial LLC Invests $147,000 in Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 21,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Decheng Capital LLC acquired a new position in Acelyrin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,227,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acelyrin during the first quarter worth about $3,961,000. Superstring Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acelyrin in the fourth quarter worth about $2,663,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acelyrin in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,429,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Acelyrin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,429,000. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acelyrin Stock Performance

Acelyrin stock opened at $5.11 on Wednesday. Acelyrin, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $29.88. The stock has a market cap of $506.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day moving average of $5.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Acelyrin ( NASDAQ:SLRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.57. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acelyrin, Inc. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SLRN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Acelyrin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Acelyrin from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

Acelyrin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

Featured Articles

