Virtu Financial LLC Invests $94,000 in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the 4th quarter valued at $3,244,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Genius Sports by 383.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,277,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772,540 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the 4th quarter valued at $927,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Genius Sports by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,503,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,602 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Genius Sports by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,351,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,070,000 after acquiring an additional 919,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GENI shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Genius Sports from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Macquarie decreased their target price on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup started coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Genius Sports currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.18.

Genius Sports Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GENI opened at $6.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average is $5.92. Genius Sports Limited has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $8.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 1.95.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $119.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

