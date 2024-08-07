Virtu Financial LLC Lowers Stock Position in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Virtu Financial LLC reduced its stake in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,440 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in MAG Silver were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 23.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 455,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 86,440 shares during the period. Azarias Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 73.7% during the first quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,405,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,866,000 after buying an additional 596,283 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in MAG Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,925,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in MAG Silver by 6.5% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,517,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,584,000 after acquiring an additional 153,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MAG Silver by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Ventum Cap Mkts cut MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MAG Silver from $20.25 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on MAG Silver from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.13.

MAG Silver Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $12.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.12. MAG Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $14.30.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Analysts predict that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MAG Silver

(Free Report)

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.