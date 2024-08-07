Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $105,000 Investment in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 17,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HOUS. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 609.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the first quarter worth $72,000. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Anywhere Real Estate Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of HOUS opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $8.40. The company has a market cap of $499.44 million, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 2.30.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. Anywhere Real Estate’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anywhere Real Estate Profile

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

