Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $109,000 Investment in TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.
TRxADE HEALTH Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of MEDS stock opened at $6.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.98. TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56.
TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported ($6.40) earnings per share for the quarter. TRxADE HEALTH had a negative net margin of 177.96% and a negative return on equity of 291.04%.
TRxADE HEALTH Profile
TRxADE HEALTH, Inc operates as a health services information technology (IT) company in the United States. The company focuses on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, prescription journey, and patient engagement; and designs, develops, owns, and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace.
