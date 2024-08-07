Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $109,000 Investment in TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

TRxADE HEALTH Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of MEDS stock opened at $6.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.98. TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported ($6.40) earnings per share for the quarter. TRxADE HEALTH had a negative net margin of 177.96% and a negative return on equity of 291.04%.

TRxADE HEALTH Cuts Dividend

TRxADE HEALTH Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th.

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc operates as a health services information technology (IT) company in the United States. The company focuses on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, prescription journey, and patient engagement; and designs, develops, owns, and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace.

