Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $143,000 Investment in Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Condor Capital Management grew its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 183,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 21,221 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,684,000. Cliffwater LLC increased its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 99,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,334 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the first quarter valued at about $814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley upgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $13.25 in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Stellus Capital Investment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCM opened at $13.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.13 million, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.17. Stellus Capital Investment Co. has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $15.40.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stellus Capital Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1333 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.15%.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.